Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PFO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,342. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

