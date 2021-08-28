Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISCNF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 220,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,945. Isracann Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

