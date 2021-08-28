Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ISCNF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 220,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,945. Isracann Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Isracann Biosciences
