Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 4,470 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,633. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

