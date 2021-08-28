Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 973 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 2.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 585,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

