First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider FNSC Holdings Inc. Purchases 534 Shares

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First National Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 21,455 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10.

Shares of TSE FN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.50. 19,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.36 and a twelve month high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.