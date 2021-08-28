South Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,861 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.90. 3,128,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.03. The firm has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.