MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $5.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MDWD remained flat at $$3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. 48,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07. MediWound has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.55.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
