Veru’s (VERU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERU. TheStreet cut Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,062. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

