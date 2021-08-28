Analyzing China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Holley and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A China Automotive Systems 1.08% 2.85% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and China Automotive Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%. China Automotive Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Holley.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holley and China Automotive Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.27 -$4.98 million ($0.05) -72.80

Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Automotive Systems.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Holley on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

