Ubiq Tops One Day Volume of $27,096.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $27,096.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,052.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.68 or 0.06647279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.34 or 0.01293176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.00619277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00333284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00247387 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

