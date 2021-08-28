Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 3.5% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $226.14. 439,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $228.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

