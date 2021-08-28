South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.58. 3,198,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.