First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $24.51. 187,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

