Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $42.51. 311,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,440. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

