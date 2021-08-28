Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Drops By 49.4%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the July 29th total of 875,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of XTNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 189,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,013. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.