Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,862 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

WU stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

