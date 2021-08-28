Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 820,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,313. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.