Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Decreases By 47.7%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 470,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

