RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,633,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the July 29th total of 3,177,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.7672 dividend. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.51%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

