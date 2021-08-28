Hyman Charles D Has $7.31 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $57.97. 3,758,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

