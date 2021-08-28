Cryptopay (CPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $518.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 62% against the dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,045 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

