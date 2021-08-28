Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.40). Eargo reported earnings of $4.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Eargo stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. 242,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11. Eargo has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $861.13 million and a PE ratio of -17.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

