Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report sales of $766.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $773.01 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $517.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 940,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,610. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

