Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Crown posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $109.28. The company had a trading volume of 842,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.