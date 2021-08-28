Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several research firms have commented on OCDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 289,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.93. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

