1,932 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Quidel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.64. 645,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,671. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

