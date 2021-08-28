Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 146,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

