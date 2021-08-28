John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stake Increased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 125.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. 45,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $986.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

