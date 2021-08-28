Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires 4,862 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Preformed Line Products accounts for 1.8% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 48.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

PLPC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093. The stock has a market cap of $345.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.90. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

