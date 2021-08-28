DSP Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,964 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,172% compared to the average volume of 233 put options.

DSP Group stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 296,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

