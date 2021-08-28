Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the July 29th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 393,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.56. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VGZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $69,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

