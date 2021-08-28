Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 47.1% in August

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,690. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

