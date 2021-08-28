Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock valued at $167,029,830. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 72.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,268,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,131,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

