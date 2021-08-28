Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

PXLW traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 15,089,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,633. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

