MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $102,261,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

