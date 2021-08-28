MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. 4,780,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

