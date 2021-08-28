Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.64% of Terminix Global worth $39,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 461,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

