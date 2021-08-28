Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 191 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $75,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Strs Ohio raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 420,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,509 shares of company stock worth $12,395,082. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.74. 248,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,901. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $92.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

