ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Barry Zwarenstein purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $511,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $869,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,255 shares of company stock worth $13,137,677.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. 966,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,595. ON24 has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

