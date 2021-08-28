Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

SAIC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.74. 206,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

