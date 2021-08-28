The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Caldwell Partners International stock remained flat at $$1.72 during midday trading on Friday. The Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61.
The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
