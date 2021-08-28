The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Caldwell Partners International stock remained flat at $$1.72 during midday trading on Friday. The Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61.

Get The Caldwell Partners International alerts:

The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.