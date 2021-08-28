PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.57 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $4.57 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

