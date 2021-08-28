Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Update

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DESTQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,070. Destination Maternity has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value.

