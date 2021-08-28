United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after buying an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

