Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $89.83 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.32% of Zebra Technologies worth $89,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

In other news, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $9.05 on Friday, hitting $587.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $546.25. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $588.34.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

