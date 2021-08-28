Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. frontdoor makes up approximately 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in frontdoor were worth $96,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 283,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,097,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

FTDR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

