Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197,594 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.49% of CDW worth $120,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.25. 781,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $199.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

