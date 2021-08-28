Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after acquiring an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

