Intrust Bank NA Sells 273 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after purchasing an additional 193,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $136.84. 505,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,210. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

