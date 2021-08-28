Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.80. 1,747,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.